Algeria: Funeral Service of Army Chief of Staff Lt General Ahmed Gaïd Salah

25 December 2019
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the National People's Army (ANP), who died on Monday of heart attack, has been buried Wednesday at the El Alia cemetery's Martyr Square.

- 7:30 a.m. Late Ahmed Gaïd Salah remains arrive in the People's Palace (Algiers).

- 8:00: Senior officials of the State and the Army, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Algiers, as well as members of his family and citizens flock to the People's Palace to pay the last respects to late deceased Gaïd Salah.

- 8:30 a.m.: President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrives in the People's Palace to pay tribute to memory of late Army Chief Ahmed Gaïd Salah.

- 11.35 a.m.: The funeral procession leaves the People's Palace to head to El Alia cemetery, accompanied by an immense crowd.

-12:00: President Tebboune arrives in the cemetery of El Alia to attend the funeral of late Amy chief.

-1:00 p.m. : Thousands of Algerians gathered around El Alia cemetery, in Algiers. They pay a last tribute to the deceased Gaïd Salah.

- 1.40 p.m.: Arrival of the funeral procession in the cemetery.

-2.28 p.m.: Prayer of the Dead is performed in the cemetery of El Alia.

- 2:35 p.m.: Funeral prayer read by Major General Boualem Madi, the National Defence Ministry's director of communication and orientation. He recalled the deceased's self-sacrifice and dedication for the nation.

- 2:50: Late Ahmed Gaid Salah is laid to rest at the Martyr Square of the cemetery of El Alia.

- 3:00 p.m.: President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, hand over the national flag which covered the coffin to one of late Ahmed Gaïd Salah's sons.

