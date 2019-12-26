North Africa: Turkey's Erdogan Talks Libya Ceasefire in Tunisia

25 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The Turkish president has boosted military support for Libya's Tripoli-based government. But Turkey's maneuverings in the North African country could put it on a warpath against forces loyal to Libya's rival government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia with his security cabinet on Wednesday for unscheduled talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied.

Shortly after his arrival, Erdogan announced that he discussed possible steps with Saied to secure a ceasefire in Libya.

Last week, Turkish parliament backed a security deal between the Turkish government and Libya's internationally-recognized government that would effectively allow Ankara to provide military assistance.

Turkish military support

On Tuesday, Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said parliament has taken additional measures to shore up military support for Libya in the event the Turkish government considers deploying troops on Libyan soil.

"There might be a need for an authorization in line with the developments over there. The parliament is conducting work on this issue," said Kalin, "We will continue to support the internationally-recognized Libyan government."

"This support may be in terms of military training, or other areas, such as political support."

No end in sight

Turkey is at odds with Saudi Arabia, Russia and Egypt, which support a rival eastern-based Libyan government backed by general-turned-warlord Khalifa Haftar. His National Libyan Army has warned against Turkish interventions, saying it further destabilizes the country.

Libya was plunged into chaos in 2011 after the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi launched a brutal crackdown against anti-government protesters.

NATO-backed rebels eventually defeated the regime and captured Gadhafi, who was killed in captivity. Since then, warring factions have fought a bitter war to maintain power in the North African country.

ls/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
North Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Europe and Africa
Peacekeeping
Middle East and Africa
Tunisia
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.