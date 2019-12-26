Kenya: Uhuru and Other Top Leaders Call for Unity During Festivities

Nairobi — The country's top leaders have urged Kenyans to maintain peace and unity throughout the festive season.

Led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the leaders said Christmas was a time to make merry while sharing with the less fortunate in the society, but emphasised the need to maintain peace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and members of the First family are in Mombasa for Christmas and New Year festivities.

His Deputy William Ruto urged Kenyans to spend time with loved ones and reconnect with the beauty of the country during their festive season travels.

Ruto also asked Kenyans "to reflect on the year that was and plan for a bigger and better 2020,"

Former President Mwai Kibaki urged Kenyans to reflect on their individual role in transforming Kenya as they celebrate Christmas.

In his Christmas message, the former president who succeeded by Uhuru Kenyatta said "everyone has a role to play in transforming the country."

"As we inch into the New Year, may we all take a moment and reflect upon what each of us should do to make ours the country we deserve and desire. Merry Christmas and a fulfilling 2020," he said in a statement to newsrooms.

"By God's enduring grace and mercies we have, thankfully, witnessed yet another Christmas season. I wish all Kenyans a peaceful Christmas day," he added.

Orange Democratic Party leader Raila Odinga said it was time to make merry while maintaining peace, love and unity.

"May the spirit of hope, peace, joy and the idea of love rather than mistrust among people flourish in us fellow Kenyans as we celebrate this day. A merry Christmas to everyone," he stated.

Other prominent leaders and Kenyan personalities who tweeted their Christmas messages include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi among others.

"As we spend this Christmas with our loved ones may we reflect on the goodness of our Lord and the challenges we have overcome. Let us seek to forgive and understand one another for we are one people, one Kenya. Merry Christmas," Kalonzo said.