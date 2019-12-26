Zimbabwe: I Know You Are Suffering, Mnangagwa Says to Zimbabweans

25 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted Zimbabweans were suffering but says his government was taking steps to remedy the country's dire economic situation.

He said this in his Christmas message on the eve of the festive day.

Mnangagwa said since he came into power 2017, he has been working hard to protect and care for the poor.

"During this time when we celebrate the life of Jesus Christ, let us internalise the values He left for us. The values of loving our neighbours, of protecting and caring for the poor, and of peace and unity," President Mnangagwa said Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the new dispensation, we have worked hard daily, guided by these values. Indeed, at all times we must be guided by Holy Scripture, by a desire and determination for justice, peace and prosperity for all.

"This Christmas, let us look forward not backward; inwards not outwards. Let us focus on how best we can look after our families, our communities and our nation. How we can make Zimbabwe a better place for all."

Mnangagwa added, "I know that many of you still suffer. I am not blind to your situation, nor am I deaf to your cries.

"I commit to you that we will continue to reform with an eye on the long term; for we must not reform only for ourselves, but for our children and our children's children.

"We are undertaking deep, broad, and meaningful reforms. We have put the economic fundamentals in place. We have balanced the budget. We are engaging the world. We are continuing to open up the political and media spaces. We are clamping down on corruption. And we are building a new Zimbabwe where the people come first."

Mnangagwa came into power via a military assisted coup 2017 and went on to win a disputed election July 2018.

He has endured a nightmarish tenure so far that has seen the average citizen become poorer as his administration struggles to invent solutions to the country's economic challenges.

Citizens who have been blocked at every turn to express their disgruntlement through public protests have resorted to social media to do so.

Some have gone to the extent of comparing his leadership with that of late former President Robert Mugabe whose administration stands accused of plunging the economy to the deepest abyss.

Of the three Christmas periods under Mnangagwa, 2019 ranks as the worst as basic goods and services remain unaffordable to many.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.