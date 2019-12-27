Zimbabwe: Dancehall, Hip-Hop Affair in Victoria Falls

27 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Youthful holiday travellers in Victoria Falls this holiday will be treated to a good mix of dancehall and hip hop when several musicians descend on the resort town for festive season shows.

Rising musician Bazooker and the inimitable duo of Templeman and Gary B will entertain dancehall lovers, while Stunner and Ti Gonzi will serve hip-hop music fans at Comfort Pub and Grill from tomorrow to New Year's Eve.

Bazooker will be the first at the venue tomorrow and he is expected to churn out songs like "Mastanzi" and "Kumba Kwedu" that have made him a household name.

The dancehall singer has sent shivers down the spines of established stars in the genre with his stage work and a lot will be expected from him in Victoria Falls.

Wheel spinners Templeman and Gary B will be in the town on December 29 to unleash their mixed bag of music.

The pair is known for selecting exciting reggae and dancehall tunes from popular and international stars.

Their combination has left lasting impressions at many venues across the country and on the airwaves.

Controversial hip hop singer Stunner joins the list on December 30 and he has promised to do his best to give fans a taste of what is in his sleeve for 2020 releases.

Ending the year on a hip hop note at the venue will be Ti Gonzi who is famed for his "Kure Kure" hit, which was among this year's popular songs.

Dancehall and hip hop appeal to local youths and those in Victoria Falls are likely to have fun when the artistes take turns on stage.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.