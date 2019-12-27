Zimbabwe: Dancehall, Hip-Hop Affair in Victoria Falls

Youthful holiday travellers in Victoria Falls this holiday will be treated to a good mix of dancehall and hip hop when several musicians descend on the resort town for festive season shows.

Rising musician Bazooker and the inimitable duo of Templeman and Gary B will entertain dancehall lovers, while Stunner and Ti Gonzi will serve hip-hop music fans at Comfort Pub and Grill from tomorrow to New Year's Eve.

Bazooker will be the first at the venue tomorrow and he is expected to churn out songs like "Mastanzi" and "Kumba Kwedu" that have made him a household name.

The dancehall singer has sent shivers down the spines of established stars in the genre with his stage work and a lot will be expected from him in Victoria Falls.

Wheel spinners Templeman and Gary B will be in the town on December 29 to unleash their mixed bag of music.

The pair is known for selecting exciting reggae and dancehall tunes from popular and international stars.

Their combination has left lasting impressions at many venues across the country and on the airwaves.

Controversial hip hop singer Stunner joins the list on December 30 and he has promised to do his best to give fans a taste of what is in his sleeve for 2020 releases.

Ending the year on a hip hop note at the venue will be Ti Gonzi who is famed for his "Kure Kure" hit, which was among this year's popular songs.

Dancehall and hip hop appeal to local youths and those in Victoria Falls are likely to have fun when the artistes take turns on stage.