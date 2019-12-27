Kenya: Huddah Reveals When and How She Broke Her Virginity

Socialite Huddah Monroe has caused chatter on social media after revealing how she lost her virginity.

Huddah prompted her fans to ask her questions on her Insta stories and one fan decided to ask her if she was still a virgin.

She responded by saying that she broke her virginity while at the age of 19 years. However it is the circumstances of how it happened that has left tongues wagging.

According to her it happened after the man she was with got her drunk with alcohol and then later took advantage of her.

"I broke my virginity when I was nineteen this guy got me drunk then he f***** me, so I guess that is rape right, I need to press charges on him," said Huddah.

TW:Rape.

Huddah's story... I remember this happened to some girls in Campo too. This is rape and people need to know. pic.twitter.com/NpPbQ1r7GP

-- Leona (@YouLoveLeona) December 26, 2019

Her confession sparked an online conversation which appeared to have struck a nerve on a section of Kenyans on Twitter.

Below is what they had to say.

A lot of times. I always look back at some campus experiences, the stories people told, and now that I think about it, most girls have gone through that.

-- Kerubo (@slyrie) December 26, 2019

Getting drunk unajua ni redflag why would you risk ... .

-- Mkaleflani ™ (@Mkaleflani_____) December 26, 2019

I hate that almost all my friends have a similar story, especially when it comes to how they lost their virginity. I hate that we all know someone whose been in a situation like this. I hate it.

-- WhosThatChic™ 🇰🇪 (@MissNerima) December 26, 2019

Educate both Girls and Boys, old men and women too.

-- IamHaraka (@Harakajay) December 26, 2019

A friend used to rely of chemical warfare to get laid in campus.

My G will have multiple charges if these girls put their heads together

-- Knight ⚔️ (@maxmius) December 26, 2019