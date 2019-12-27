Kenya: Gor Face Posta Rangers Without Tactician Polack

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo believes the team will beat Posta Rangers in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clash in the absence of coach Steven Polack who away on holiday.

When the two teams face off in Narok in one of the two KPL matches of the weekend, Gor will be without Polack who travelled to England last week.

Odhiambo, who will be in charge of the game, believes his squad will outwit the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo coached-side and stretch their lead on top of the table by three points.

"I believe the absence of our coach won't affect us because we have been approaching games with a wining mentality. Our aim is to win and widen the gap as we enter the New Year," said Odhiambo in an interview with Nation Sport.

The former Sony Sugar coach said he is sure Polack will be back on Monday as he had promised. He allayed fears that the British tactician could have gone for good just as his predecessor Hassan Oktay.

"I will take charge for our game against Posta and hand over to the coach when he comes back. Our aim is to win and not to engage in a debate on whether he would be back or not because he communicated his position on that issue," he added.

Just like their game against Kisumu All Stars last weekend, Gor will be without foreign strikers Francis Afriyie who has travelled to Ghana and Yikpe Ghislain who was unveiled by Yanga SC of Tanzania.

The two are said to have left after missing their pay for the past five months. "I can't count on a player who have left us unprocedurally. I will use players I have for the game. I can confirm that none has gone on strike."