Kenya: Not Even the Rain Dampens Fan Fun At Blankets and Wine

26 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Thomas Rajula

Blankets and Wine was back after more than a year since 'Red Bull Music Presents Blankets & Wine X 10years' last year in November. It had been a long time coming for lovers of the festival and the line-up for the December 22 concert proved too enticing for anyone to be left out.

Despite the day starting out as sunny and hot, the evening brought with it some rain.

Nevertheless, the revellers were committed to having as good a time as the entertainment they got. Braving showers for close to half an hour, the set by Sol Generation's Nviiri and Kaskazini was quite a spectacle if you looked at the audience.

UMBRELLAS

Few had umbrellas, but some had scarves, jackets or shukas to cover themselves.

The remainder were just as okay with it raining as they would have on a bright evening.

The Sol Generation crew of Nviiri and Bensoul were on point with their performances. Fena still gets the crowd dancing with her as she always does.

But the night clearly belonged to Sun El Musician, whose songs were being sang word-for-word in an almost enchanting chorus of the crowd's voices.

Only downside to the event would have been the cleanliness of the porta-loos and the lines that were experienced due to them not being enough for the size of the crowd that was there.

ROBBERY

At the end of the night people counted the usual losses of phones and wallets from the pickpockets although security was good at the venue.

The one incident of violent robbery I witnessed involved a couple was attacked outside Racecourse, on Ngong Road after they left the venue after the event was over.

In an act of bravery, the man held back the assailants as he told the lady he was with to run.

He suffered a small gash at the back of his head and was bleeding, after the attackers hit him with a rock.

However, the two managed to escape without further afflictions despite the loss of a bag and some valuables.

