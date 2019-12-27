Tanzania: Wasafi Concert Leaves Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya in Ruins

26 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Baraka Samson

Dar es Salaam — Wasafi's artist Rayvanny home coming party which was held at Sokoine Memorial Stadium, Mbeya on Christmas night has left the pitch unplayable.

The thousands of youthful fans who attended the show left half of the pitch muddy forcing the Tanzania Premier League board to suspend the stadium from hosting soccer matches.

According to the press release by the board, Sokoine Stadium the stadium has been suspended and the match which was scheduled to be played there will be held at another stadium

The fixtures that have been affected include those of the Vodacom Premier League, First Division League, and Second Division League whose matches have been relocated to another stadium.

This was the first time that Rayvanny was performing in his native Mbeya alongside his WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

The concert was attended by some public figures such as the minister of information sports, culture and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe who was presented with Rayvanny's BET award.

The Wasafi crew are set to perform in Kigoma tomorrow at the Tanganyika Stadium where Diamond will be celebrating 10 years of his music.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

