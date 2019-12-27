Uganda: Zari Blasts Diamond for Being a 'Dead Beat Dad'

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has thrown shade at the father of her two children Bongo star, Diamond Platnumz, for being a dead beat dad.

Zari was responding to a fan who had taken it upon herself to implore her to forgive Diamond and allow for him to see his daughter Princes Latiffa and his son Prince Nillan.

"Zar mpe nafasi baba t aje kuona wanae msamehe saba mara sabini nay binadam alikosea mama t ukisamehe Baraka nyingi kwa mungu," said bernardveronika.

Zari replied by saying that he is not the one stopping Diamond from seeing his children.

"Kuna aliyemkataza ama it's his ego. Enjoy your holidays," Zari said.

During an interview in July this year, Zari revealed that Diamond has not been in touch with his children for nine months at the time.

The Ugandan born socialite lives in South Africa with all her children.

BREAK UP

She dumped Diamond last year on Valentine's Day accusing him r of his two children of constant infidelity.

Prior to the break, Diamond had publicly admitted that he had cheated on Zari with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, with whom he shares a son.

Diamond, renowned for hit songs such as Ukimowna, Number One, Nana and Salome, met Zari in 2014 on a flight. The romance blossomed after Zari asked for a selfie photo.

A few months later, Zari would dump her now deceased husband Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga, the father to her three other kids, in South Africa and relocate to Dar es Salaam to live with Diamond who is seven years younger.