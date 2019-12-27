Uganda: Zari Blasts Diamond for Being a 'Dead Beat Dad'

25 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has thrown shade at the father of her two children Bongo star, Diamond Platnumz, for being a dead beat dad.

Zari was responding to a fan who had taken it upon herself to implore her to forgive Diamond and allow for him to see his daughter Princes Latiffa and his son Prince Nillan.

"Zar mpe nafasi baba t aje kuona wanae msamehe saba mara sabini nay binadam alikosea mama t ukisamehe Baraka nyingi kwa mungu," said bernardveronika.

Zari replied by saying that he is not the one stopping Diamond from seeing his children.

"Kuna aliyemkataza ama it's his ego. Enjoy your holidays," Zari said.

During an interview in July this year, Zari revealed that Diamond has not been in touch with his children for nine months at the time.

The Ugandan born socialite lives in South Africa with all her children.

BREAK UP

She dumped Diamond last year on Valentine's Day accusing him r of his two children of constant infidelity.

Prior to the break, Diamond had publicly admitted that he had cheated on Zari with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto, with whom he shares a son.

Diamond, renowned for hit songs such as Ukimowna, Number One, Nana and Salome, met Zari in 2014 on a flight. The romance blossomed after Zari asked for a selfie photo.

A few months later, Zari would dump her now deceased husband Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga, the father to her three other kids, in South Africa and relocate to Dar es Salaam to live with Diamond who is seven years younger.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Entertainment
East Africa
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.