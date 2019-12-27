Zimbabwe: Sikhala Cheats Death in Road Accident, Blames Mishap On Zanu-PF Plot On His Life

CONTROVERSIAL MDC legislator and party deputy national chair, Job Sikhala has made sensational claims a road traffic accident he suffered in Beatrice on Christmas eve was the works of an assassination plot against him and other main opposition officials by Zanu PF.

Sikhala said he sustained some internal injuries as later revealed to him by a private doctor.

The Zengeza lawmaker told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday there is no question that his road mishap was a calculated ploy by the enemy to kill him.

"It's obvious, it's Zanu PF. These people have been tracking MDC leaders to harm them," Sikhala said.

I am a marked man... Job Sikhala

While driving to his rural Masvingo home for the Christmas holiday Tuesday night, Sikhala claimed he was deliberately obstructed by a double cab Isuzu truck before a herd of cattle was driven onto the road.

Sikhala said as a result, he hit one beast with his vehicle swerving and making a sudden halt on the side of the road.

The incident happened some 30km before Furtherstone along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

"There was an Isuzu double cab truck that swerved in front of me with a clear agenda to obstruct me. Within a short while, a herd of cattle suddenly appeared on my way. I hit one before I pulled off the road.

"I know this is Zanu PF's work. The manner in which these cattle jumped onto my way, you could tell that someone was working on a plan.

"These cattle belong to one man called Kemesi Ndlovu of plot number 38 Eden Farm in Beatrice and he is a Zanu PF district chairperson," Sikhala said.

It is the second time within six months Sikhala has gotten involved in a road traffic accident.

NewZmbabwe.com could not readily find comment from Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo who mobile was not reachable.