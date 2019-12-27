Zimbabwe: Marry Back in Court in Renewed Bid for Freedom

JAILED wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa is expected in court this Friday morning to continue with her bid for freedom in a case in which she is accused of attempts to kill the former military boss and fraud.

The former model, arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and charged with the slew of offences, had her bail hearing pushed to 27 January last week.

High Court Judge, Webster Chinamhora pushed the case to next week after the State indicated that it was still waiting for a record of proceedings from the Harare Magistrates' Court where Marry appeared for initial remand.

She was remanded in custody last Monday by Deputy Chief Magistrate Christian Mberewere.

Marry is facing charges of attempting to kill her husband while he was seeking on treatment at a private hospital in South Africa in July this year, money laundering and externalisation.

The embattled daughter of former Dynamos boss, Kenny Mubaiwa is denying the charges.

Marry is being represented by Nyambirai and Mtetwa Legal Practitioners.

Her lawyers have indicated she was not in the best of health to remain behind bars while awaiting trial.

Marry's sudden turn of fortunes is linked to a messy matrimonial fall-out with her powerful husband.

