Nigeria: Police Deploy More Special Forces to Kaduna-Abuja Highway

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Police authorities in Kaduna State have said that the Abuja-Kaduna road is now safe for travellers, with the deployment of more Special Forces and sophisticated security equipment on the highway.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ali Janga, the road has been a major cause for concern when it comes to security.

Janga, however, assured residents living around the area, that the Force will bring the activities of criminals on the expressway to an end.

Channels TV reported that he stated this yesterday during a tour of the highway.

"We have another six to seven patrol vehicles that are fully equipped with gadgets that will view about 5 to 10 kilometres that will equally be deployed along this Kaduna-Abuja road. We are assuring the good people of Kaduna and the general public that the road is safe," he said.

He added that the deployment would allay the fears of commuters and reduce the rate of crime on the roads.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.