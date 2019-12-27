Nigeria: Mathew Ashimolowo to Celebrate 21,000 Widows in Osun

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah and Vanessa Obioha

For its 14th anniversary, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo and his wife Yemisi will be celebrating 21,000 widows at the annual widows event which will hold on the grounds of Kings University Campus, along Gbongan-Osogbo Road, Ode Omu, Osun State on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

The event in the past 13 years it has held continues to provide support for the widows who come from neighbouring towns like Ife, Modakeke, Osogbo to benefit from the largesse of the founder of the Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC). It is the clergyman and wife's personal corporate social responsibility to the state which they hail from.

The widows are from eight to 10 towns and just to name a few, they include Odeomu,Ile Ife, Modakeke, Oshogbo, Ikire, Ikoyi, and Apomu.

While the number each year is significantly increased, the Ashimolowos deliberately chose to bless 21,000 widows to commemorate the 60th birthday of Yemisi. The wife, like her husband has been a blessing to the widows through the programme.

Items to be given to the widows include cash, food and clothes. The charity event will be followed by a crusade and medical missions to further spread the love to the widows.

Those expected at the event are the Governor of Osun State, kings from the 15 domains, pastors, bishops, captains of industries, members of KICC, London who are coming to serve freely, as well as KICC Nigeria.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.