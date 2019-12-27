Nigeria: Arik Air Donates to IDP in Benin

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Arik Air has donated some relief items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, Uhogua, Benin City, Edo State, to enable them celebrate the Christmas. The airline said the initiative was part of its corporate social responsibility.

Arik Air's Head of Marketing, Central and West Africa, Andrew Odion and Benin Station Manager, Nwaorgu Obed, were present the Camp with various items ranging from foodstuffs, beverages, cartons of noodles, bedding, treated mosquito net, clothing amongst others.

The Camp Coordinators, Solomon Folorunsho and Evelyn Omigie, received the items on behalf of the IDPs.

In his remark, Folorunsho commended Arik. He noted that the support needed from other quarters have not been forthcoming as expected.

"We are grateful to Arik Air; this was really a welcome development. We hope that other organisations and individuals will emulate the airline in giving back to the society," he said.

On her part, Evelyn said, "Although we have so many people to cater for, but what Arik Air has brought will go a long way to provide succor to the people in the Camp. We will judiciously use these items to cater for the people in the Camp especially in this Yuletide season."

On his part, Odion said, "This is part of the airline's way of spreading love and giving back to the less privileged in the society. Arik Air is committed to community development and we identify with the significance of this season, which is a period to share love, gifts and affection."

