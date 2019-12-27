South Africa: See You in Quart - 'Shebeen King' Caught With Bogus Liquor Licence

A Northern Cape "shebeen king" has been forced to close shop after police officers from the Batlharos police station caught the 36-year-old in possession of a fraudulent liquor licence.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the suspect was arrested on Christmas Day during a compliance inspection by a designated police officer and members of the Visible Police Unit, accompanied by the station commander.

A compliance inspection was conducted in and around the Batlharos and Maruping villages, about 20km north of Kuruman.

"During inspection it was established that the occasional licence that the shebeen owner was in possession of had lot of discrepancies. Police continued to confiscate his liquor and fridges as he was illegally dealing in liquor," Mokgwabone said.

"Two more shebeens were raided and shut down. Owners were issued with fines to the value of R1 500 each for dealing in liquor without valid licences. Safer Festive Season Operations will continue to bring the perpetrators of crime to book."

The John Taolo Gaetsewe cluster commander, Major General Johan Bean, commended the vigilance of members and encouraged them to "continue to uproot criminal activities within our communities".

