South Africa: 2020 Cape Town Street Parade - Road Closures and More

Cape Town — The 2020 Cape Town Street Parade will take place on Saturday 4 January 2020 rather than the traditional date of 2 January, as the sunset of 2 January 2020 coincides with Friday Jumuah prayers for the Muslim community.

The parade - which was previously known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" procession of the "Kaapse Klopse" - sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.

Are you planning on going or being in the area at the around the time of the parade? Then check out our helpful guide!

Times: Before the troupes march past, entertainment will be provided on a stage on the Grand Parade in front of City Hall from 12:00. There will be an opening ceremony at around 13:00, with an address by the Mayor of Cape Town, and celebrations will continue up until 22:00.

The route: The troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six and head towards the City Hall, where they will march in a horse-shoe shape onto the Grand Parade and back onto Darling Street. They continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap. Crowds line the streets along the full route to experience the colourful musical spectacle.

It's free to enter! The event is open to the public, and all the people of Cape Town and visitors to the Mother City are encouraged to be a part of one of Africa's largest cultural festivals.

But there is a golden circle if you want to get fancy! There are R100 tickets available from Computicket for the Golden Circle, a cordoned off area which will afford ticket holders some of the best views of the troupes and the entertainment.

Road closures: There will be a large number of street closures (see below and attached), and people are encouraged to travel into the city with a drop and go service or to use public transport

