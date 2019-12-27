South Africa: 3 Children Drown At Waterlogged Pretoria Park

27 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Three young boys have drowned at a waterlogged park in Pretoria after presumably going swimming following heavy rains in the area.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the children drowned at a park in Refentse, formerly known as Stinkwater, around 12:00 on Thursday.

Mabaso said that, by the time paramedics arrived, the bodies of two boys - aged 8 and 9 - had already been recovered by members of the community.

"A third body was recovered by emergency services personnel after a family claimed that their child was missing," he said.

The names of the deceased children are brothers Keamogetswe, 8, and Keatlegile Baloyi, 10.

"The third child's details are still unknown to me," Mabaso said.

He called upon residents to avoid swimming at the park, as the water not only posed a drowning risk, but a health hazard too.

The department sent its condolences to the families of the bereaved.

According to the Stats SA Mortality and Cause of death report, drownings made up 4.1% (1 411 cases) of deaths due to external causes of accidental injury in 2016.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.