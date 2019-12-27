South Africa: Two Mpumalanga Businessmen Gunned Down On Christmas Day

Two suspects will appear in the Bethel Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of murder after a Mpumalanga businessman was gunned down on Christmas Day.

The prominent businessman, Bongani Manana, was killed at about 11:00pm on Christmas day when he left Bethal Dam to open his business.

"According to information at police disposal, an argument ensued between Manana and some patrons which resulted in a shooting whereby Manana was shot. Police as well as medical personnel were notified about the incident and they rushed to the scene," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Thursday.

Police arrived on the scene to find Manana laying in the street with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to Bethal Hospital for further medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations led police to the arrests of the suspects, aged 28 and 34, where two firearms and ammunition were recovered.

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has warned lawful gun owners to be responsible and refrain from using them to settle scores.

In another unrelated matter, police are on the hunt for suspects after a 28-year-old businessman was robbed, shot and killed at Machadodorp on Wednesday evening.

"According to information, the man was robbed of undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, as well as a machine for airtime and fatally shot at before the suspect(s) fled the scene," Hlathi explained.

Police arrived to the scene to find that the 28-year-old had already been declared dead.

"A case of murder as well as robbery are being investigated by the police. No arrest have been made yet," Hlathi concluded.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

