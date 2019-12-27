Nigeria: Obylicious Foundation Reinforces Commitment to Give Succour

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

A Charity organisation, Obylicious Foundation a.k.a, Your Happiness Matters, dedicated to helping children, youths and women from the less privileged backgrounds break away from the poverty cycle, has reinforced its commitment to providing for and giving hope to the needy in the society.

The foundation is committed to providing guidance, care and resources that enable families and communities to keep their young people in school and out of trouble.

Speaking recently in Lekki, Lagos, its founder, Ms Oby Olebara Uzoukwu said, "At Obylicious Foundation, we seek to provide succour to the needy children in society through the provision of school and learning materials. We are equally concerned about caring for widows and the aged."

She revealed that right now, the foundation is involved in offering free meals, opportunity for entertainment and fun as well as essential school supplies for the less privileged.

Uzoukwu expressed the hope that in the long run, the foundation would be able to provide scholarships to exceptionally brilliant children, free vocational training and micro founding for widows to run their businesses among others, adding that her goal in the next 10 years is to reach 10,000 children and 500 widows.

"With our little efforts, we are helping underprivileged and poor children to have a better future in number of ways. We believe that individuals deserve to be happy regardless of their status in life and the struggle of daily living. We are committed. We would continue to see opportunities for children and women to be happy. Our goal is to facilitate happiness", she added.

Speaking further on the focus of the foundation, Uzoukwu said, "For us at Obylicious Foundation, Happiness truly matters. The happiness of the children and women is our goal."

"Happiness is when one's life fulfils one's needs. It comes when someone feels satisfied and fulfilled. Happiness is a feeling of contentment that life is just as it should be", she noted further.

