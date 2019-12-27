Nigeria: Traffic Rules Violation - FRSC Warns Convoy Vehicle Drivers

27 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has cautioned those leading convoy vehicles to always respect traffic rules, especially when they get to congested traffic areas.

Oyeyemi, according to a statement by FRSC spokesman Bisi Kazeem, gave the caution while reviewing the 2019 end of year first phase patrol yesterday, asking them to show greater restraint while passing through congested and built up areas to avoid causing disorderliness that could result in traffic chaos.

Oyeyemi called on the motoring public to sustain their obedience to traffic rules and regulations, saying so far, the road had remained stable.

He commended FRSC personnel across the country for demonstrating absolute commitment, professionalism and innovativeness in managing the massive traffic movement recorded before the Christmas celebration.

He said the fact that traffic movements were orderly in most parts of the dreaded points across the federation towards the Christmas day with no reported cases of commuters sleeping on the road till the following day was a positive development.

Oyeyemi charged the personnel to remain focused and motorists to show greater commitment to issues of road safety as the second phase of the exercise commenced in earnest following the successful Christmas celebration.

