Angola: Afro Cups - Gerson Makes Debut At "Champions"

Luanda — Relegated to the substitute bench until the 14th of this month, in Petro de Luanda's 3-0 win over Recreativo do Libolo, for the 13th round of Girabola2019 / 20, goalkeeper Gerson Barros debuts on Saturday at African Champion Clubs League in football.

So far with just three official games (Académica do Lobito 1-0 and Sporting de Cabinda 2-0), the athlete now deserves the confidence of Spanish coach Toni Cosano in the African tournament against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at 7 pm for the third round of group C.

The player spent 11 months on the bench after a 0-1 loss to 1º de Agosto last February in the eighth round match of Girabola2018 / 19 at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.

In "Catetão" since 2014, the goalkeeper, who has already represented the national team, was even third option in the posts of the national runners-up, even evolving in team B, who recently won the Luanda Provincial Championship.