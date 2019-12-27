Angola: Afro Cups - Gerson Makes Debut At "Champions"

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Relegated to the substitute bench until the 14th of this month, in Petro de Luanda's 3-0 win over Recreativo do Libolo, for the 13th round of Girabola2019 / 20, goalkeeper Gerson Barros debuts on Saturday at African Champion Clubs League in football.

So far with just three official games (Académica do Lobito 1-0 and Sporting de Cabinda 2-0), the athlete now deserves the confidence of Spanish coach Toni Cosano in the African tournament against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at 7 pm for the third round of group C.

The player spent 11 months on the bench after a 0-1 loss to 1º de Agosto last February in the eighth round match of Girabola2018 / 19 at the 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.

In "Catetão" since 2014, the goalkeeper, who has already represented the national team, was even third option in the posts of the national runners-up, even evolving in team B, who recently won the Luanda Provincial Championship.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.