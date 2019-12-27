Angola/Morocco: Petro De Luanda Leave for Morocco

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda traveled to Morocco this afternoon to play with Wydad of Casablanca Saturday on round 3 game of Group C of the African Champion Clubs' League, Angop learned at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

To face the African runners up, the Angolan ambassador went on a trip with twenty players: Gerson, Augusto, Danilson, Nary, Wilson, Eddie Afonso, Diogenes, Meg, Dany, Isaac, Yano, Jacques Tuyissengue, Karanga, Picas, To Carneiro, Job, Tony, Mussah and Dolly Menga.

Group C is also made up of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundows and the Algerian Usma, who will play each other at this end of the first lap.

