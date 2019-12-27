Angola: Afrocups - 1º De Agosto Forced to Win Mazembe

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto face Friday (17:00), TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for the third round match of the African Champion Clubs League Group A, in Stadium 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

The military team take the last position in the series with a point in two games and are forced to win to fuel hopes of progressing to the next stage of the competition against the group leaders with six points, a task which staff and players recognize as difficult even though they will play before their fans.

Another result, other than triumph, would eventually shatter the "military" objectives, especially if in the other group match Egypt's Zamalek (2nd with 3 points) beat Zambia's Zesco United (3rd with 1 point), since that in the second round the 1º de Agosto will only play one home game and two away.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

