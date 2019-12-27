Angola: Honey Production Increases in Moxico

Luena — Artisanal honey production in the province of Moxico has increased this year to 12,520 liters, 2,480 more than the same period of 2018, said in Luena, the head of the Provincial Department of the Institute of Forest Development, Paulo Macazanga Vidal.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official explained that this production allowed the state to collect 447,036 Kwanzas, against 4,000 Kwanzas last year. Until 2018, supervision of the honey trade was almost non-existent and inefficient.

Paulo Vidal informed that this value comes from the fee charged to users who export the product (honey) of Luena to other locations in the country.

He said that the sector still cannot fully control the amount of honey exported from this province, due to the inefficiency of the inspection mechanism that makes it impossible to detect consumers who choose to avoid the tax authorities.