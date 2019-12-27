Angola: Honey Production Increases in Moxico

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Artisanal honey production in the province of Moxico has increased this year to 12,520 liters, 2,480 more than the same period of 2018, said in Luena, the head of the Provincial Department of the Institute of Forest Development, Paulo Macazanga Vidal.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official explained that this production allowed the state to collect 447,036 Kwanzas, against 4,000 Kwanzas last year. Until 2018, supervision of the honey trade was almost non-existent and inefficient.

Paulo Vidal informed that this value comes from the fee charged to users who export the product (honey) of Luena to other locations in the country.

He said that the sector still cannot fully control the amount of honey exported from this province, due to the inefficiency of the inspection mechanism that makes it impossible to detect consumers who choose to avoid the tax authorities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Business
Agribusiness
Southern Africa
Central Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.