Angola: Instrumental Music Integrated in Project

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Songbook Heritage Memory project brings together, on 25 January, at the Luanda Naval Club, Angolan instrumentalists for the first Angolan urban folk music concert.

The cast consists of Votto Trindade, Brando, Teddy Nsingi, Ze Mweleputo and Pop Show (solo guitars), Zeca Tirileny and Gege (rhythm guitar), Dulce Trindade (rhythm and bass guitar), Carlitos (bass guitar), Joãozinho Morgado, Habana Mayor and Chico Santos (percussion), Raul Tolingas Zé Fininho and Didi da Mãe Preta (dikanza), Hóracio da Mesquita (concertina), Juca Vicente and João Diloba (bongos).

It will also have the special participation of Carlitos Vieira Dias, Eduardo Paim, Nanuto, Mario Gomes, Pirika, Matilsom Bas, Luis Massy, Blood, Mike Pemba and João Sabalo in the metals, as well as the União Operário do Kabocomeu on the horns.

The project aims to document the history of Angolan urban popular music through the use of imagery, documentary, oral and musical records, essentially focusing on the systematization of different facts that helped shape one of the most appreciated artistic heritage, in particular semba.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.