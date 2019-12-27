Tanzania: Diamond Craze Halts Yanga-Prisons Match

26 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Mainland Premier League match between Young Africans and Tanzania Prisons which was scheduled today at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya has been rescheduled to Samora Stadium in Iringa due to the damaged pitch.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday confirmed that Sokoine Stadium has been closed to host league matches until further notice as the pitch is no longer healthy for football games.

The development comes after the venue hosted a free music concert on Christmas Day (December 25th) by the renowned Bongo Flava megastar Nasibu Abdul Juma (Diamond Platnumz) and his compatriot Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa (Rayvanny) which led the playing field to be heavily packed by the audience leading to its damage.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in an exclusive interview, TFF Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo said the closure of the Stadium is for all the league matches which are Mainland Premier League, First Division League (FDL) and Second Division League (SDL) respectively.

"It is true that the venue has been closed and teams which were expected to use the venue for league games should look for alternative venues," Ndimbo said. He further said TFF will give more information about the closure of the stadium in a few days to come.

Elaborating more on the issue, Sokoine Stadium Manager Modestus Mwaluka said it was impossible for them to control the crowd bearing in mind that it was a free concert.

