South Africa: Child Declared Dead After Fatal Drowning

26 December 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Witbank — A 10-year-old boy was declared dead yesterday morning after a drowning incident at a resort in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h20 to find bystanders performing CPR on a 10-year-old boy, found lying next to the pool.

Medics immediately took over CPR and provided the boy with advanced life support interventions. After a short time, ER24 paramedics transported the child to Witbank General Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, after some time in the hospital, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ER24

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.