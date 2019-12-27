South Africa: Child Declared Dead After Fatal Drowning

Witbank — A 10-year-old boy was declared dead yesterday morning after a drowning incident at a resort in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10h20 to find bystanders performing CPR on a 10-year-old boy, found lying next to the pool.

Medics immediately took over CPR and provided the boy with advanced life support interventions. After a short time, ER24 paramedics transported the child to Witbank General Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, after some time in the hospital, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.