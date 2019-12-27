Sudan: Hamdok Congratulates Sudanese People On Return of Sudan to International Community

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Dec/ 26 (SUNA) - The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has congratulated the Sudanese people on the return of Sudan to the international community thanks to the balanced foreign policy adopted by the government which is based on constructive cooperation to achieve Sudan's interests and taking into account common interests.

In his address Wednesday evening to the Sudanese people from the Friendship Hall on the occasion of the glorious December Revolution, Dr. Hamdok pointed to the great welcome to Sudan in all regional and international forums, including the active participation of Sudan in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly and the signing of the agreement to open the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sudan and the election of Sudan as president of the IGAD and head of the Mine Ban Treaty Organization and a member of the Human Rights Council.

The Prime Minister also referred to the outstanding efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy to restore the friendly relations with the brothers and neighbors after the various enmities in which the defunct regime has involved the country, pointing to the extensive visits that included the South Sudan State, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United States, France, Chad and the European Union presidency in Brussels.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.