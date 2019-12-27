Sudan: Hamdok Congratulates Sudanese People On Return of Sudan to International Community

Khartoum, Dec/ 26 (SUNA) - The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has congratulated the Sudanese people on the return of Sudan to the international community thanks to the balanced foreign policy adopted by the government which is based on constructive cooperation to achieve Sudan's interests and taking into account common interests.

In his address Wednesday evening to the Sudanese people from the Friendship Hall on the occasion of the glorious December Revolution, Dr. Hamdok pointed to the great welcome to Sudan in all regional and international forums, including the active participation of Sudan in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly and the signing of the agreement to open the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Sudan and the election of Sudan as president of the IGAD and head of the Mine Ban Treaty Organization and a member of the Human Rights Council.

The Prime Minister also referred to the outstanding efforts exerted by the Sudanese diplomacy to restore the friendly relations with the brothers and neighbors after the various enmities in which the defunct regime has involved the country, pointing to the extensive visits that included the South Sudan State, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United States, France, Chad and the European Union presidency in Brussels.