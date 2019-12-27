Sudan: Official Anniversary of Sudan's December Revolution Wound-Up in Khartoum

Khartoum — On Wednesday evening, Sudan wound-up the official celebrations of the first anniversary of the December 2018 revolution with a function in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The celebration included several programmes about the details of the revolution from the start until the end.

A number of poets recited poems about the concepts and meanings of the revolution, and the milestones that the Sudanese revolution went through, especially at the moment of the sit-in at the General Command.

PM Hamdok

Addressing the function, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, pointed out that peace is at the top of the transitional government's priorities, and that the goals of the revolution for achieving peace, freedom and justice will not be achieved without a just and sustainable peace.

Hamdok pointed out that the government's vision for realising peace is based on five axes that address the root causes of the problem, namely the governance and administration that shall address the issues of identity and shape the governance, and the economic and social development issues that address the marginalisation and unbalanced development.

He explained that these axes also include the security arrangements that aim to build a professional national army with a new doctrine that reflects the richness and diversity of Sudan, as well as the humanitarian support to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and support to the citizens in the dispute areas.

Transitional justice

He said that the axes of the peace vision include the legislation and laws to address transitional justice issues, the compensations, holding community reconciliations, developing mechanisms for community consultations and take into account the views of stakeholders and the displaced, refugees and all affected citizens.

The Prime Minister lauded the armed struggle movements and their awareness about the concerns of the country and their full involvement in the negotiations, and their support and appreciation of the revolution government.

He expressed his pleasure on the address Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur to the celebration and reiterated his welcome to his return to the homeland, praising the positive activity delegations of the armed struggle forces which have visited the country.

Hamdok stressed that achieving sustainable peace comes only through a comprehensive view that makes peace the main issue of the nation and addressing issues of marginalisation and unbalanced development, expressing thanks to brothers and friends from countries for their support to the peace process in Sudan.