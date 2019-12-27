Sudan: Anniversary of SPA Revolution Rally Marked in Sudan Capital

26 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, to commemorate the first anniversary of the massive protest march organised by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) on 26 December 2018, demanding that the Al Bashir regime step down from power, and the formation of a transitional government.

Yesterday's anniversary rally marched towards the Republican Palace and the Council of Ministers, chanting slogans demanding the achievement of the goals of the revolution and retribution for those who were killed.

The Ministers of Health and Higher Education on behalf of the Prime Minister received a memorandum from the resistance committees in the city in which they stressed the necessity of preserving the gains of the revolution, working to complete its goals, and to support the structures of civilian authority.

The memorandum demanded speeding-up the cleansing of state institutions from affiliates of the former regime, retribution for those killed, the appointment of civilian governors, abolition of laws restricting freedoms, lifting the State of Emergency, and resolving the economic crisis and the hardships of living.

The memorandum also called for the withdrawal of Sudanese forces from the areas of armed conflict, as well as a review of the various investments of the Sudan Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces, and the now defunct NISS security apparatus of the Al Bashir regime. Those investments should be placed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.