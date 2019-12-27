Sudan: Anniversary of SPA Revolution Rally Marked in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — On Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, to commemorate the first anniversary of the massive protest march organised by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) on 26 December 2018, demanding that the Al Bashir regime step down from power, and the formation of a transitional government.

Yesterday's anniversary rally marched towards the Republican Palace and the Council of Ministers, chanting slogans demanding the achievement of the goals of the revolution and retribution for those who were killed.

The Ministers of Health and Higher Education on behalf of the Prime Minister received a memorandum from the resistance committees in the city in which they stressed the necessity of preserving the gains of the revolution, working to complete its goals, and to support the structures of civilian authority.

The memorandum demanded speeding-up the cleansing of state institutions from affiliates of the former regime, retribution for those killed, the appointment of civilian governors, abolition of laws restricting freedoms, lifting the State of Emergency, and resolving the economic crisis and the hardships of living.

The memorandum also called for the withdrawal of Sudanese forces from the areas of armed conflict, as well as a review of the various investments of the Sudan Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces, and the now defunct NISS security apparatus of the Al Bashir regime. Those investments should be placed under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.