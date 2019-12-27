Sudan: Christmas Message - Minister Apologises to Christians for Their Suffering

Khartoum — In a speech to mark Christmas, Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments has expressed his apology to the Christians for "the unjust and clumsy policies" that their families and their religion were subjected to during the deposed Al Bashir regime.

Minister Nasredin Mofreh also apologised to the Sudanese Christians "for the oppression and harm inflicted on your bodies, the destruction of your temples, the theft of your property, and the unjust arrest and prosecution of your servants and confiscation of church buildings".

He affirmed that the essence of the divine religions is one, as they all agree in overall and general goals to preserve life, dignity and uphold the values of justice, peace, and love.

He added: "Let's unite and celebrate our beautiful unique diversity."

He called for the necessity to uphold the values of religious tolerance, fraternal solidarity, family cohesion, and preserving the values of mutual compassion and solidarity established in Islam and Christianity.