Somalia: Mogadishu Hosts a Weekly Security Meeting

Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamed Mohamud has on Wednesday chaired weekly security meetings in his office, a move intended to enhance cooperation between public and police.

District commissioners and regional security chiefs attended the meeting which focused on ways to beef up the security of the capital out of armed al-Shabaab attacks.

The mayor's office said the district officials presented security reports at the meeting.

The mayor has urged the district officials to work towards sustainable security plans in their respective districts.