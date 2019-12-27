Somalia, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement Over Hajj

Somalia and Saud Arabia have signed an agreement aimed at resolving issues regarding Somali pilgrims going to the annual Islamic Hajj each year.

Somalia's religious and endowment affairs Minister, Sheikh Nur Mohamed Hassan who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia has announced the agreement on Wednesday.

Hassan said he had reached out to Saudi Hajj and Umrah authorities to ease obstacles faced by Somali pilgrims in 2019.

Saudi authorities announced the Kingdom is lifting travel restrictions to citizens from Somalia following talks between the two brotherly countries.