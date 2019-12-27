Somalia: Southwest State Denies Claims of Torture At Baidoa Prison

Southwest state Minister of Justice has denied reports that the prisoners at Baidoa central prison are being subjected to torture.

Mohamed Hussein Hassan described the claims as baseless and revealed that the prisoners receive regular skill training and healthcare.

Continuing, the minister noted that he is currently working to improve the current situation in the prison.

The minister who gave an exclusive interview with Shabelle Radio in the capital Mogadishu urged the local media to check their facts before reporting about the prisons in Baidoa.