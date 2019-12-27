Africa: CHAN 2020 - Preparations Reach High Gear

Some 30 players have been invited to take part in the third training camp that will hold in Douala from January 6 to 26, 2020.

Preparations have intensified in the country ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will take place in Cameroon next year. After two training camps in Yaounde, the Head coach of the Intermediate national football team, Yves Clément Aroga, has published a list of 30 players to take part in the third training camp that will hold in Douala from January 6 to 26, 2020. It will be an opportunity for the players to further sharpen their skills and get ready for the task ahead.

Among the 30 players, seven are featuring for the first time while nine have been selected for all the three training camps so far. On the list are four goalkeepers, ten defenders, ten midfielders and six attackers. Prominent on the list are talents in the Elite One championship like Gael Grégroire Nkama of TKC Yaounde and Samuel Nlend of Union Douala with six goals each this season. Apart from the Elite One championship Coach Clément Aroga has also invited some players of the Elite Two championship like Kologni Kologni Israel (Fauve Azur), Lamine Abdou (Ngaoundéré FC), Epée Dipita Leo Max (Léopard Douala) and Nathanael Nangolo (LIFCA Limbe). Yves Clement Aroga is expected to publish the final list of players for the tournament at the end of the training camp. Added to the list of players is a waiting list of five players selected by the coach. Head coach Yves Clement Aroga has previously revealed he will hold at least four training sessions with various groups of players before retaining his final squad in February. Several international friendlies have equally been programmed.

A total of 16 teams will take part in the competition designated for players playing in their local championships. One of the qualified teams, Tunisia, will not participate in the competition. The local Carthage Eagles, who won the tournament in 2011, will not participate in the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon. The Tunisian federation after consulting Tunisian clubs justified its decision by explaining that the dates chosen were in full sports season. Tunisia however, qualified for the competition by beating Libya twice during the qualifications in September and October 2019 (1-0, 2-1). It is likely that Tunisia will be replaced by Libya.