Eritrea: President Isaias and PM Dr. Abiy Laid Foundation of Eritrean Embassy

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed today laid the foundation stone for the new Eritrean Embassy building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed described the occasion as "Christmas gift to the people and Government of the people of Ethiopia to the people and Government of Eritrea". Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed also expressed readiness in 2020 to strengthen cooperation with Eritrea in all sectors.

President Isaias on his part expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to his delegation and reiterated Eritrea's resolute decision to work with requisite vigor to recoup lost opportunities by three generation to bolster new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

President Isaias also wished Happy New Year to the people and Government of Ethiopia.

The occasion was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, senior officials of the two countries and Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa as well as invited guests.

Meanwhile, President Isaias and his delegation accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited Adama City, Oromia Region, and the industrial park there as well as agricultural and industrial projects in Bishoftu and Dukem.