Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, South Sudan and the Netherlands conducted various activities portraying the true image of their homeland and strengthening organizational capacity.

According to report, PFDJ members from various cities of Lower North Germany including Bielefeld, Wuppertal, Monchengladbach, Krefeld, Dusseldorf, Cologne and its environ conducted activity assessment meeting on 15 December in Cologne.

At the event, the head of Public Diplomacy and Media at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Teklu Lebasi gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the home land and the prevailing peace in the Horn of Africa and its developments.

At the meeting, PFDJ branches in Lower North Germany presented activity reports and conducted discussion on political, economic, cultural and social sectors, and pledged to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the national development drives.

Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Kahsai Tewelde on his part presented activity assessment report of the unit.

Indicating that the Government of Eritrea has created investment opportunities with the priority of ensuring social justice and improving the living standard of nationals, Mr. Kahsai called on nationals abroad to invest in their country.

Likewise, PFDJ members residing in Hanover, Germany conducted activity assessment meeting on 16 December.

In related news, nationals in Juba and its environs, South Sudan, organized a seminar on 22 December.

At the seminar in which over 250 nationals took part, participants discussed on a number of topics including embassy services, organizational capacity and their objective situation. The Ambassador of Eritrea to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael also gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, the report added.

Moreover, nationals residing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, conducted a meeting in connection with the day of the disabled.

Speaking at the event, Eritrean Consul in the Netherlands, Mr. Solomon Mehari reminded participants to strengthen contribution in support of the disabled citizens.