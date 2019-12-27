Eritrea: Call for Taking Advantage of Opportunities

26 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Ambassador Tesfamicael Gerahtu called on the youth to take advantage of the opportunities being created in the sectors of education, health, agro-industry, communication and others. Mr. Tesfamicael made the call at a seminar he conducted on 24 December to students of the college and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces in the area.

Indicating that Eritrea's diplomatic, economic and cooperation engagement with neighboring countries and the region as well as at international level is growing from time to time, Mr. Tesfamicael called for strengthening unity and contribute due part.

Mr. Tesfamicael also called on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity, adhere to the noble national values and strengthen participation in the national development endeavors.

Pointing out on the heroic feat the Eritrean youth demonstrated in realizing the national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process, Mr. Tesfamicael called for transferring the noble values to the young generation.

The participants expressed readiness to play due part in the nation building process and called for organizing similar programs.

