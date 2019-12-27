Uganda: 100 Babies Born in Central Uganda On Christmas

CENTRAL REGION- At least 117 babies were born in different health facilities on Christmas Day in central region districts of Uganda.

The figures are from selected health facilities Daily Monitor visited.

Masaka Regional Referral Hospital registered a total of 26 babies who were born on Christmas Day.

Of the 26 births , 18 were normal deliveries ,while eight were caesarean cases . Of these, 18 were girls and eight boys . The hospital also registered two sets of twins, according to Dr Nathan Onyachi, the Masaka Regional Hospital director.

At Mityana General Hospital, 28 babies were born, according to Mr Edward Muganga ,the hospital spokesperson ,making it one of the highest deliveries on the festive day . Out of the 28 babies, 18 were boys and 10 girls .

At Mukono Hospital , 15 babies were delivered and nine of them were girls, according Dr Geoffrey Kasirye, the hospital superintendent.

Kawolo Hospital also registered 13 babies who were born on Christmas Day.

At Entebbe Referral Hospital, 10 babies were delivered, according to Ms Judith Namugema, a midwife at the health faciulity.

In Kayunga, nine babies were born at Kayunga Hospital.

Seven babies , including three boys and four girls were delivered at Kalisizo Hospital in Kyotera District ,according to the officer in charge of Maternity Ward, Dr Stephen Kavuma, while at Rakai Hospital, out the nine babies who were born at the medical facility, five were boys.

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa Jessica Sabano,Malik F Jjingo ,Eve Muganga ,Fred Muzaale &Ambrose Musasizi.