Sudan Thanks Salva Kiir for Patronage of Talks

Juba — Member of Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Lt.Gen. Shams Alddin Kabashi has expressed special tribute and appreciation of Sudan's government and its people to South Sudan government for patronage of the Sudanese peace talks.

Kabashi expressed Sudan's government thanks when he was received by South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayarditr on Thursday noon at presidential palace in Juba in the presence of Khartoum's ambassador to Juba Adil Ibrahim.

The meeting also stressed on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Kabashi conveyed greetings and congratulation of Chairman of TSC 1st. Lt. Gen.Abdel Fatah Al Burhan to President Kiir on the occasion of Charismas, wishing prosperity and stability for South Sudan.

The TSC Member explained that meetings held by President Kiir with leaders of the Sudanese movements have contributed to bringing the views of the government and armed struggle movements closer together as well as strengthened the peace process.