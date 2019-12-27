Sudan: Revolution Protection Alliance Affirms Conservation of Change

Khartoum — Civilian Forces Alliance for Protection of Revolution (CFAPR) has affirmed the importance of conserving change created by the revolution through all means.

The alliance insisted on citizenship as eligible for basic rights and obligations. It also vowed in a press conference held at SUNA premises Thursday noon to work for strengthening Sudan's soil integrity and faced all attempts of social and geographical fragmentation besides unification of political efforts to face peace challenges and the democratic transformation in the country.

The alliance affirmed on an agreement to remove the security deterioration created by former regime and act on a national project from inside and outside Sudan to establish joint task to shift the country from the state of war and one-man rule to good governance.

The alliance stresses that its basic pillar depends on, youth, women, trade unions and professionals. Moreover, the alliance declared that it membership is opened for all political forces and civil society organizations