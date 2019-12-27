Sudan: Juba Peace Talks Resumed

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba, Dec26. (SUNA)-The official negotiations at Juba forum between the government and the Revolutionary Front(RF) at its different tracks resumed Thursday after two -day suspension due to Christmas.

The negotiations resumed by a sitting on the northern negotiation Track which was chaired by the Chief of Mediation , Advisor of President of the South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tott Gulwak , head of Government delegation , member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams-Eddine Kabbashi and the RF Chairman, Dr Al-Hadi Idris where the mediation handed over a northern negotiation track paper to the government to study and respond to it

Chairman of the Mediation underscored in press statements continuation of the sittings of the negotiations Thursday by holding a sitting of talks with People's Movement-Al-Hilo faction- to continue discussions over track of the Two Areas.

RF Chairman Dr Al-Hadi Idris affirmed that the negotiations are progressing steadily towards achievement of peace , considering resumption of peace talks and handover of the northern track vision was a breakthrough in the negotiation process.

It is to be noted that RF had led mediation between components of northern track resulted in agreement of the northern track components to sit down for negotiation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.