Sudan: Juba Peace Talks Resumed

Juba, Dec26. (SUNA)-The official negotiations at Juba forum between the government and the Revolutionary Front(RF) at its different tracks resumed Thursday after two -day suspension due to Christmas.

The negotiations resumed by a sitting on the northern negotiation Track which was chaired by the Chief of Mediation , Advisor of President of the South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tott Gulwak , head of Government delegation , member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams-Eddine Kabbashi and the RF Chairman, Dr Al-Hadi Idris where the mediation handed over a northern negotiation track paper to the government to study and respond to it

Chairman of the Mediation underscored in press statements continuation of the sittings of the negotiations Thursday by holding a sitting of talks with People's Movement-Al-Hilo faction- to continue discussions over track of the Two Areas.

RF Chairman Dr Al-Hadi Idris affirmed that the negotiations are progressing steadily towards achievement of peace , considering resumption of peace talks and handover of the northern track vision was a breakthrough in the negotiation process.

It is to be noted that RF had led mediation between components of northern track resulted in agreement of the northern track components to sit down for negotiation.