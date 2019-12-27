Sudan: Armed Forces - Closure of General Command Road Precautionary Measure

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan, affirmed that the closure of the road leading to the General Command Thursday comes within the framework of sudden precautionary measures to address the intent of some to gather on Al-Tabia Street, which does not conform with the Armed Forces' vision to keep the area around the General Command away from gatherings of political character that may lead to chaos in this military zone.

He pointed out that what was stated on the Kandaka News website about a statement by the official spokesman of the Armed Forces on roads' closure is totally untrue and baseless.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.