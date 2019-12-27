Sudan: Armed Forces - Closure of General Command Road Precautionary Measure

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan, affirmed that the closure of the road leading to the General Command Thursday comes within the framework of sudden precautionary measures to address the intent of some to gather on Al-Tabia Street, which does not conform with the Armed Forces' vision to keep the area around the General Command away from gatherings of political character that may lead to chaos in this military zone.

He pointed out that what was stated on the Kandaka News website about a statement by the official spokesman of the Armed Forces on roads' closure is totally untrue and baseless.