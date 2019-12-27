Sudan: SSWA - Sudan Conference On Smart Development On Saturday

Khartoum — The Sudan Conference on Smart Development is due to kick off next Saturday at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The Conference which will be organized with collaboration between the International Organization for Sustainable Development in England and the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad(SSWA) and will last for two days will be held under auspices of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Manis.

Director of Transfer of Knowledge Program at SSWA Dr Osman Hassan stated that over 100 Sudanese experts from US, Europe, Africa, Asia and Gulf States would partake in the conference

He explained that the conferees would discuss more than twelve axes including economy, development, water resources and environment, industry and mining, infrastructures and transport, health , digital transformation , education, governance, peace , law and other vital topics.

Chairman of the International Organization for Sustainable Development, Professor Alaam Al-Nur Osman said the conference set to cast light on the 17 sustainable development goals, providing proposals and recommendations for government of Sudan for achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals, and displaying database of Sudanese scholars , experts and competencies abroad set up by Sudan Knowledge Platform in collaboration with the International Organization for Sustainable Development.

Concerned ministries, several Sudanese universities and studies and research centers are expected to take part in the conference.