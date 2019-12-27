Sudan: Native Administration and Farmers of West Darfur Honor RSF Commander

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Genaina — The leaderships of the native administration and farmers in West Darfur State have honored the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in recognition of his efforts and great concern with securing the agricultural season in the state.

This came during the celebrations held on the occasion of the success of the agricultural season in West Darfur State Wednesday amid official and popular attendance.

Deputy Director of Police in the State Brig. (Police) Abdel-Halim Ahmed, commended the efforts of RSF in securing the agricultural season and preventing frictions between farmers and the herdsmen, explaining that this season has witnessed great drop in the number of information that were registered by police compared to the previous year.

On his part, Commander of RSF- Al Genaina Sector Lt. Col. Mousa Ambilo, affirmed that protection of the agricultural season and giving support to the harvest operations are considered among the axes of the RSF's work, referring to the instructions by First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, on giving concern to the protection of the agricultural season.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of the Agricultural Season- the Northern Sector- Chieftain Hamid Dabok praised the efforts of RSF for the protection of the farming season as well as the country and the citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
Arms and Armies
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.