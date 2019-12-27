Sudan: Native Administration and Farmers of West Darfur Honor RSF Commander

Al Genaina — The leaderships of the native administration and farmers in West Darfur State have honored the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in recognition of his efforts and great concern with securing the agricultural season in the state.

This came during the celebrations held on the occasion of the success of the agricultural season in West Darfur State Wednesday amid official and popular attendance.

Deputy Director of Police in the State Brig. (Police) Abdel-Halim Ahmed, commended the efforts of RSF in securing the agricultural season and preventing frictions between farmers and the herdsmen, explaining that this season has witnessed great drop in the number of information that were registered by police compared to the previous year.

On his part, Commander of RSF- Al Genaina Sector Lt. Col. Mousa Ambilo, affirmed that protection of the agricultural season and giving support to the harvest operations are considered among the axes of the RSF's work, referring to the instructions by First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, on giving concern to the protection of the agricultural season.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee for the Protection of the Agricultural Season- the Northern Sector- Chieftain Hamid Dabok praised the efforts of RSF for the protection of the farming season as well as the country and the citizens.