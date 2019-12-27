Cameroon: Bamenda - Christmas Without Tears in Old Town

The Town spent Christmas with food items generously offered by their son and Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations, Felix Mbayu.

The neighborhood of Old Town, the birth place of Metropolitan Bamenda spent the feast of Christmas on December 25th 2019 with little to worry about. There was enough to show for food items with their son; who doubles as the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations, Felix Mbayu to thank for helping matters with 55 bags of rice, 25 cartons of groundnut oil, 25 cartons of maggi and 25 cartons of tomatoes. Beneficiaries were virtually all the households of Old Town which covers the quarters of Ntambag I, II and III. The food items, worth about 4.2 million FCFA were received with gratitude by inhabitants in difficult times when the socio-political and security crisis has not helped business activities, causing a considerable slow in the economy of the city and the region. Beneficiaries prayed for God to replenish the generous pockets of Felix Mbaya and the peaceful repose of his mother, Late Mama Monica Mounja who during his life time stood solidly by the population of the neighborhoods. The Mbayu family compound at Old Town was the venue where beneficiaries filed out and took home the food items that gave Christmas celebrations a difference. Neighborhood church bells were early to ring on Christmas day proper as inhabitants rushed to messages surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. It was a rare moment and day to glorify God, the architect of Salvation for believers in Jesus Christ, the saviour. Christmas is also a time for family reunions, a time for reconciliation and a time to inspire hope. towards a new year.