Cameroon: 2019 CAF Awards - Ajara Njoya in Final Short List

26 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The final list of contenders was made public on Sunday, December 23, 2019.

The Confederation of African football CAF has published the list of the top three contenders in all categories for the 28th CAF Awards to take place in Egypt on January 7, 2020. The final list of contender was made public on Sunday December 23, 2019. The contenders in the men's category are Sadio Mane of Senegal who plays for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah of Egypt (Liverpool) and Ryard Mahrez from Algeria. In the Africa Women's Payer of the Year Award, Nchout Njoya Ajara of Cameroon and Valetrenga will go along with Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria who also plays for Barcelona Feminino and Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa and Beijing Phoenix FC. For the best female national team of the year there is Alain Djeumfa coach of the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, Thomas Derneby of the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Desiré Elis of the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses will also future among the three best teams alongside the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. Indomitable Lionesses striker, Ajara Nchout Njoya, has been in form for both club and country. One of her goals at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was nominated for goal of the tournament. She also helped Cameroon qualify for the final stage of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifiers. In an unprecedented year, she scored 35 goals for club and country. Ajara Njoya is the only Cameroonian still on the list for the 2019 Best Player Award in the women's category.

