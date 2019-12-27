Cameroon: The Law - Time to Start Printing Materials

After the rulings on pre-electoral petitions by the Constitutional Council as regards to the election of Members of the National Assembly and Administrative Courts concerning that of municipal councillors ahead of the February 9, 2019 twin elections, materials for the elections can now be printed with all certainty. Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Code provides that, "The General Directorate of Elections shall, for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election, print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as well as campaign ballot papers". Subsection 2 indicates that, "The size of ballot papers shall be determined by decision of the General Directorate of Elections, after consultation with the Electoral Board." As for campaign ballot papers, Section 89 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, "Such circulars, manifestos and posters signed by the representative of the list, candidate or political party shall be submitted in duplicate to Elections Cameroon for prior endorsement." Subsection 2 specifies that, "A copy of such circular, manifesto and poster shall be filed and the other copy, carrying the endorsement shall be handed back to the candidate or to the representative of the candidate, list or political party. The printed document shall make mention of the endorsement."