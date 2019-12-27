Cameroon: The Law - Time to Start Printing Materials

26 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After the rulings on pre-electoral petitions by the Constitutional Council as regards to the election of Members of the National Assembly and Administrative Courts concerning that of municipal councillors ahead of the February 9, 2019 twin elections, materials for the elections can now be printed with all certainty. Section 88 (1) of the Electoral Code provides that, "The General Directorate of Elections shall, for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election, print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as well as campaign ballot papers". Subsection 2 indicates that, "The size of ballot papers shall be determined by decision of the General Directorate of Elections, after consultation with the Electoral Board." As for campaign ballot papers, Section 89 (1) of the Electoral Code states that, "Such circulars, manifestos and posters signed by the representative of the list, candidate or political party shall be submitted in duplicate to Elections Cameroon for prior endorsement." Subsection 2 specifies that, "A copy of such circular, manifesto and poster shall be filed and the other copy, carrying the endorsement shall be handed back to the candidate or to the representative of the candidate, list or political party. The printed document shall make mention of the endorsement."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.