Cameroon: Yaounde V - Electoral Board Member Leads Field Visits

Encouraging the population to actively participate in the electoral process and evaluating the level of preparedness ahead of the elections was the objective of Prof Mbonda's tour.

With February 9, 2020 drawing closer, date set by the President of the Republic for the election of members of the National Assembly and other local representatives across the national territory, a member of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon, Prof Elie Mbonda has embarked on a field visit in the Yaounde V municipality of Nkolmesseng to take stock of the electoral situation. The Electoral Board Member accompanied by the Council Branch Head, Blandine Mengue met with the population, encouraging them to participate in the electoral process and equally assuring the electorate on the preparedness of ELECAM to smoothly conduct the elections. "The objective of the field visit is to evaluate the state of preparations for the 2020 elections at the level of ELECAM Council Branch Offices. Necessary material will be progressively installed in the polling stations when the time comes. We also verified the concordance between the numbers of polling stations vis-à-vis the electoral registers," he explained to the press. He noted that challenges encountered by ELECAM officials were discussed with him with constructive responses brought forth, all in an effort to ensure a fair democratic process for everybody. Prof Elie Mbonda in the course of his visit called on political party leaders to encourage their followers to pick up their voters' cards at ELECAM branch offices and vote on polling day. "We keep calling on political parties to educate and sensitize their party officials and the general electorate to have their cards withdrawn and participate in the elections on February 9, 2020," he urged. He further stated that ELECAM has largely attained its objectives as concerns the organisation of the elections as the body respects every article in the Electoral Code and other laws of the land.